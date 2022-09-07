Pueblo receives grant from Colorado Energy Office for electric vehicle charging stations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo was notified Wednesday that it has been awarded as part of the Charge Ahead Colorado Program from the Colorado Energy Office five Level 2 dual-port electric vehicle charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station.

The grant is for $80,000 and will cover project costs and installation of the charging stations in key Pueblo locations, the city said.

“The City of Pueblo is thankful for opportunities to partner with the Colorado Energy Office to make fleet electrification more attainable for our needs and expand services for the public’s access to chargers,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “These chargers for public use are located near shopping and restaurants and we believe travelers will take advantage of these amenities while their vehicles recharge.”

According to the city, three level 2 dual-port chargers will be located at the Main Street Garage, two Level 2 dual-port chargers will be located at the Weisbrod Garage and one fast charging station will be located at the Pueblo Memorial Airport parking lot.

All of the charging stations are for use by the public.

Data on charging stations and EV growth in Colorado can be found on the Colorado Energy Office's EValuateCO Dashboard.

To find a list of charging stations near you, visit the Alternative Fuels Data Center or PlugShare.