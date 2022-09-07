Pueblo law enforcement joins Special Olympics athletes for the Law Enforcement Torch Run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement agencies from around the Pueblo area joined Special Olympics athletes on Wednesday for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and local State Patrol all participated in the run.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the Special Olympics' largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. The organization said Law enforcement (the Guardians of the Flame) and athletes, light the "Flame of Hope" at events and competitions throughout the state to embody unity and inclusiveness.

You can donate to the Special Olympics Colorado here.