Pikes Peak Library District’s 11th Annual Latina Voices free for the community on Sept. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District is inviting the community to its 11th Annual Latina Voices.

According to a press release, the event will feature a performance by world-renowned soprano opera singer Cecilia Violetta Lopez.

Cecilia Violetta Lopez, Courtesy of the PPLD

In addition to singing, she'll be speaking alongside Keeley Griego and Ana Santeliz, both of Colorado Springs.

The event is free and open to the community. The 11th Annual Latina Voices happens Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at PPLD -Library 21c at 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.