Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 12:06 PM

Pikes Peak Library District’s 11th Annual Latina Voices free for the community on Sept. 24

PPLD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District is inviting the community to its 11th Annual Latina Voices.

According to a press release, the event will feature a performance by world-renowned soprano opera singer Cecilia Violetta Lopez.

Cecilia Violetta Lopez, Courtesy of the PPLD

In addition to singing, she'll be speaking alongside Keeley Griego and Ana Santeliz, both of Colorado Springs.

The event is free and open to the community. The 11th Annual Latina Voices happens Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at PPLD -Library 21c at 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content