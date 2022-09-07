Mayor John Suthers to award Lyda Hill Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, entrepreneur and American philanthropist, Lyda Hill is expected to be awarded the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Major John Suthers.

Born and raised in Texas, Hill calls Colorado Springs her second home. Growing up, she spent her childhood in Southern Colorado.

Hill funds initiatives that focus on crucial issues including water conservation, green spaces, and medical research, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

In 1967, Hill began her career by establishing Hill World Travel, which was sold 15 years later. From there, Hill served as president of Seven Falls and built the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, funding the maintenance for Garden of the Gods Park.

“It’s impossible to measure the enormity of the impact Lyda Hill has made on the City of Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Her love of our community, visionary leadership and philanthropy are unparalleled.”

Countless organizations and Colorado Springs causes were funded by Hill. Many places were impacted thanks to Hill's vision and generosity including the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and more. Currently, Hill is involved in many Colorado Springs initiatives such as a revitalize 7-mile stretch of Monument and Fountain Creeks project.

“She has pledged to give the entirety of her wealth to charity and she hopes to do the bulk of it during her lifetime,” said Hill’s friend and colleague, Dolly Wong. “Fortunately for all of us who live in Colorado Springs, we are part of that plan.”

