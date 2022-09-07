Downtown Colorado Springs traffic and the incline expected to be impacted this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th annual What If…Festival of Innovation and Imagination, the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb, and the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline.

The What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The festival is a free event that brings together dozens of innovative experiences.

The festival will close Tejon Street, between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cascade Avenue, between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Vermijo Street, between Sawatch Street and Nevada Avenue from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The City of Colorado Springs says that attendees are encouraged to park in public parking garages. Rates and times for the garages can be found here. For more information regarding the event, click here.

A map of road closures and parking is below.

City of Colorado Springs

On Sept. 11, the Manitou Incline will be closed from 6-9 a.m. for the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb commemorating 9/11.

Also on Sept. 11, the City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Military Affairs Council will host the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial in Memorial Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The annual event honors the victims of 9/11 and will include remarks by Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, and Colorado Springs Police Chaplain Gene Steinkirchner. The 4th Infantry Division Brass Quartet will perform along with members of the Honor Guard and the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce. The event will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony and Taps performance.