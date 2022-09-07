Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Cuba’s deputy foreign minister is accusing the Biden administration of acting immorally and unfairly by keeping Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. President Joe Biden during his campaign promised to renew relations with the communist-governed island, but he hasn’t moved to do so. Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told The Associated Press in an interview that maintaining Cuba on the State Department blacklist has an aim of making Cuba a failed state. He cited a U.S. State Department document from 1960 that describes the aim of U.S. policy to depress Cuba’s standard of living and provoke a rebellion. Fernandez said, “There is no way to morally sustain or justify punishing several generations of Cubans.”

