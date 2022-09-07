Colorado Springs Utilities suggests finding ‘balance’ of comfort and consumption during record-breaking heat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Daniel Burks and his son spent the early hours of the day enjoying America the Beautiful Park.

"We get out early in the morning," said Burks.

Burks told KRDO they were out early because of September's record-breaking temperatures. As someone born and raised in Colorado Springs, Burks says the heat is unexpected.

"I’ve never seen it be 90 degrees in the middle of September," said Burks.

With the higher-than-average temperatures, Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers "find the balance" between comfort and consumption as the entire state continues to deal with record-breaking temperatures late in summer.

Springs Utilities recommends keeping the thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees to help conserve energy.

"I know that’s a tough ask for a lot of customers who have gotten used to running their AC at 70, 72 at the most, but really that’s what we feel is the perfect balance between comfort and also managing your consumption," said Steve Barry, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities.

Other suggestions include keeping windows closed, shades shut, and windows and doors properly insulated year round.

"If you’re not doing those things and you’re just cranking down your AC this week you’re going to probably feel it the following month," said Barry.

The output can also put a strain on the electric grid. Barry says while we aren't at risk for blackouts, part of the grid is aging.

"We’re really investing a lot of resources into modernizing our electric grid so that we don’t run the risk that we see in other parts of the country," said Barry.