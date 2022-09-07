Cimmaron Hills Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This coming weekend, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department is celebrating 50 years of service to the community.

Cimmaron Hills Fire began operations in 1972 out of a local garage with around 30 volunteer firefighters and a borrowed Air Force pumper.

According to the department, they ran 32 total calls in the first year of service. Now 50 years later, Cimarron Hills Fire has expanded into a professional career department providing fire,

medical, and ambulance transport services to a community of more than 27,00 residents. The department averages more than 2000 calls annually and even implemented a wildland fire program in 2020.

The public is invited to join in the celebration on Saturday from 9-3 at the Cimarron Hills Fire Department at 1885 Peterson Rd in Colorado Springs. The celebration will include demonstrations, static displays showcasing the department’s history, activities for the kids, food, and fun. A formal ceremony with guest speakers will be held at 10 a.m.

Peterson Rd will be closed between Palmer Park and Piros for the duration of the event. Parking

is available at Hilltop Baptist Church (6915 Palmer Park Blvd) and at the DAV (6880 Palmer

Park Blvd).