World record attempt for longest hopscotch game happening at Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Generation Wild, a campaign created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to reconnect kids with nature by increasing the amount of time they spend outside in unstructured play, has announced they will attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest hopscotch game.

The current record is 4.2 miles, set by students at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Generation Wild plans to build a 4.5-mile course to beat the record.

The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Chatfield State Park in Littleton. The hopscotch course will remain open for public use following the world record attempt.

According to a release from Generation Wild, during the world record attempt, two tribute “hoppers” will complete the full 4.5-mile to verify that the course is, in fact, a functioning hopscotch. The hoppers will end at the world’s longest hopscotch celebration, located near the state park’s Swim Beach area, where Guinness World Records will announce if Generation Wild has claimed the title for the world record’s longest hopscotch.

The first 500 people to arrive at the park will receive free entry. Attendees can also enjoy games, entertainment, and swag giveaways.

For more information on Generation Wild, visit GenerationWild.com.

For more information on Great Outdoors Colorado, visit GOCO.org.