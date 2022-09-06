Pueblo man sentenced to 3 years for burglaries at JR’s Country Store in eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 23-year-old Pueblo man has been sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections for his role in two burglaries at JR's Country Store in eastern Pueblo County.

Donovan Duran committed the burglaries at the store located at 25100 Highway 50 on Dec. 6, 2021, and Jan. 13, 2022.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, during both burglaries, Duran broke a window and took a large number of cigarettes.

Detectives arrested Duran in January on a warrant for the burglaries.