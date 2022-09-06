Skip to Content
Periods of smoke expected across Colorado this week

Photo courtesy Sheryl Lambert
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a release Tuesday warning about periods of smoke that are expected across the state over the next few days.

The CDPHE said the smoke will come from intensifying wildfires in the Pacific Northwest with the heaviest impacts expected in areas of northwestern and west-central colorado, particularly in valley areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

During these periods of increased smoke, the CDPHE said unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion, especially outdoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.

