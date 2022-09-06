Mineral Palace exhibit set to open at El Pueblo History Museum

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An exhibit exploring the history of the Colorado Mineral Palace is coming to the El Pueblo History Museum.

According to a release from the museum, You Should've Seen It: Pueblo's Mineral Palace Exhibit will follow the strange and little-known history of the Colorado Mineral Palace, which despite being an icon of the state and the city in the first half of the twentieth century, drifted into urban legend and folklore in the second half.

Museum curators have assembled oral histories, artifacts, archival documents, historic photographs, newspaper clippings, and more to tell the story of the gilded age palace built to showcase Colorado’s mineral riches. A jeweled, miniature replica of the palace, made by Carlos Otero, is also returning to the El Pueblo History Museum after several years of display at the History Colorado Center.

"We are excited to debut the Mineral Palace exhibit and give museum goers an opportunity to learn more about an iconic building that was once right here in Pueblo. The Palace represented the hopes and dreams of the people of Pueblo, and how they viewed their own present and prospective future,” exhibit developer Devin Flores said.

You can read a brief history of the Mineral Palace here: The Mineral Palace Origins and Brief History

The exhibit opens to the public on Friday, Sept. 9, and will be housed in the museum's International Hall.

For more information on the museum, visit ElPuebloHistoryMuseum.org.