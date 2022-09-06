Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:11 PM

D20 middle schoolers learning to reconnect outside of technology

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday morning, 8th graders at Challenger Middle School got out of the classroom and disconnected from technology.

This group of Academy District 20 students spent most of their middle school experience online because of the pandemic and missed out on traditional field trips, so they spent the day going through team-building activities.

"I’m learning that sometimes you can’t do everything by yourself and you might need help from your friends," said Blake Maestas, a student at Challenger Middle School.

"I think it’s really important to build a community at the school," said Kevin Boska, a student at Challenger Middle School.

Starting their middle school career online changed the way these students learn and interact with others.

"This is that opportunity. Technology is put away. This is that opportunity to just connect with each other and have that personal connection and remember how to communicate," said Debbie Holt, the principal at Challenger Middle School.

Holt says she also hopes the skills they'll learn will help set students up for success as they head into high school.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Gruenling

Jessica is a reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content