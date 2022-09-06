A local group known for feeding the homeless is nearly out of supplies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo United was started by a small group of individuals in Pueblo. They started this non-profit out of their home during the Pandemic. Kevin Howard, co-founder and executive director of Pueblo United, said he saw many people losing their jobs during the pandemic and wanted to be able to help people within the community.

But, they have grown to two other locations by partnering with other local organizations in different parts of the town. Victory Life Ministries (Wednesday 6 P.M.-7 P.M. and Sunday 9 A.M.-11 P.M.) and the Friendly Harbor Community Center (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday 11:30 A.M.-4 P.M.) are all places where people can pick up supplies.

Howard's home and one of their locations

Howard also previously came from a life of poverty. He said he was involved in drugs and gangs. But, he has put that behind him. Now, he takes the good he's doing as an opportunity to give back what he felt he has taken away in the past. He said they help anywhere between 35-45 families a week.

"We can all change our lives, and all we need is support," said Howard.

He said the residents in Pueblo had come together to give donations, but as of now, all of their locations are going through another one of their dry spells. They have next to no supplies.

Sign on the front door

"It's been. I guess the word would be deterring because I don't like turning people away and not be able to help them. Sir, I had a I like I said, I come from this life. So to turn them away like me getting turned away," said Howard.

Howard is calling on residents in the community to drop off the following supplies:

Hygiene products

Canned food

Pre-packaged food

Meat

Clothing

Dog/cat food

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Tents

Pueblo Untied also wants to remind the community that they also give away furniture.

If you want to get involved, Pueblo United asks residents to follow them on Facebook. Click here.