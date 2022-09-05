World War II B-29 bomber coming to Pueblo this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of only two remaining flying Boeing B-29 bombers will be in Pueblo this coming weekend, Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11.

According to the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, there were almost 4,000 B-29s built during WWII. Only 25 airframes are left in existence, and only two of them are flying.

Visitors can tour the aircraft for $10. They will also receive free admission to the museum with that purchase. If you would like to purchase a flight on the aircraft, visit www.B29Doc.com/rides to make a reservation.

For more information on the event, contact the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum at (719) 948-9219.