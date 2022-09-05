Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a five-hour recovery process, a vehicle that went off the edge of Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon is now in the Colorado Springs Impound Facility. When the crew finally got the SUV up from the embankment Sunday night, they say the vehicle was unrecognizable—mangled by boulders and trees in the fall.

Colorado Springs Fire Department received the call at around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon that a driver had gone off the edge of the road near Point Sublime. Once they arrived at the scene, rescue crews began the 2-hour process of getting the injured driver back up to the road so he could be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

At around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police closed Gold Camp Road to drivers so they could begin the process of coordinating the vehicle extraction.

Knob Hill Towing says they started extracting the vehicle at around 7:00 p.m. and finished at 11:48 p.m. later Sunday night.

They know the mangled vehicle is a large SUV, but they can't determine the exact make or model due to the severity of the damage. They believe the vehicle is an early 2000s SUV, either a GMC Yukon or a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle is now on hold by Colorado Springs Police, who are leading the investigation.