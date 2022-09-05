Vegas police: Images of possible suspect in reporter’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have released surveillance images of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter, although the images don’t show the person’s full face. The images distributed Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag. Police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for whoever killed Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. The 69-year-old German was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.

