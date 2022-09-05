Red Cross voices concern over apex apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, 64 people were displaced after an apartment fire in northeast Colorado Springs at the Apex Apartments.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the fire destroyed 34 apartments on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross told KRDO that they have 27 cases open, nearly reaching all 34 homes. The Red Cross said they have case workers working with the families affected. They're currently working on getting in touch with the insurance company.

They said that the apartment complex recommended an insurance company called ePremium Insurance Agency, LLC., and most people are working with that specific insurance company. But, the Red Cross told KRDO that the insurance company is not answering residents' phone calls. They said some of the residents are frustrated that the insurance company has no answers.

"That's unusual...We're not able to start, you know, get an adjuster or anything like that. All we're being told is that will direct your message to the right folks who will be in the office on Tuesday.," said ​John Seward, Regional Director.

Seward said it has made their job more difficult.

"Insurance companies are not picking up the phone, or at least they're not returning our calls when we leave them messages, which makes providing that temporary housing, creating those solutions incredibly difficult," said Seward.

Seward said the Red Cross closed the temporary shelter because zero residents presented the need for it. But, if they see that need in the future they would consider bringing it back.