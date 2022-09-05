Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day on Monday, September 5 marks the last day of the 150th annual Colorado State Fair. However, the last day still holds many opportunities for entertainment within the fairgrounds.

Horses are seen as a staple of the American west, and the Colorado State Fair has multiple ways to celebrate that including competitions, and a horse exhibition every day of the fair.

"It kinda gives you a little sense of the old west, cowboys, and horses," Horse Show trainer and competitor Rhett Larsen said. "We have the reining which is a complete different thing and the cow-horse going on at the same time. So it's very unique people can come and see a lot of things going on."

Another highlight is the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, which puts on free stunt dog shows all day, every day of the fair. Monday shows occur at 3:30, 5:30, and 7:30 p.m.

"We have a team of rescue dogs and we do crazy things like high jumping, dock jumping, agility, and dancing," Canine Stars touring handler Whitney McNatt said. "So you can come out and see our dogs be stars. BeeJee likes to do the weave polls and a bunch of the other dogs jump into the pool high jumping. We have one dog who jumps over eight feet. So you can come see a flying dog!"

There is also a juggling show, a hypnotist, dancers, livestock tours, Firefall concerts, and all the classic events that occur every day at the fair.

But for some, it's not the activities that keeps them coming back. But the tradition.

"My dad brought me ever since I was two," fair attendee Chelsea Rosenberg said. "So now I'm trying to introduce the same tradition to my little ones. Every labor day weekend we'd always come to the fair, and now they're learning to love it. It's a lot of fun."

The fair closes out with a fireworks show for the first time in Colorado State Fair History at 9:15 p.m.