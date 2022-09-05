Deputy who was shot last year uses vehicle to stop I-70 wrong-way driver

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Lincoln County deputy who was shot three times last year while responding to a theft-in-progress had another close call Sunday night.

According to our news partners in Denver, Deputy Michael Hutton sustained minor injuries after he used his patrol vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on I-70 near the small town of Arriba.

"We appreciate the brave decision once again by Deputy Hutton to serve his community above and beyond," the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they had received numerous calls Sunday night about the wrong-way driver before Hutton intervened. He tried several times to get the driver's attention before making the decision to put his vehicle between the driver and other motorists.

State Patrol said that based on their preliminary investigation, the wrong-way driver, a 58-year-old woman, suffered a medical episode. She wasn't issued a citation, but the investigation was not yet complete.

In May 2021, Hutton was shot three times while responding to a theft-in progress on Highway 40 near Hugo. He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, but the bullets all missed it. The man who deputies said shot Hutton was later found dead in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED:

Deputy ambushed, shot while responding to a theft in Lincoln County

Lincoln County deputy released from hospital after ambush

Lincoln County Deputy welcomed back to work after being shot during ambush in May