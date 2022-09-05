Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson became uncooperative and non-compliant. A struggle ensued and two officers were assaulted when trying to control Jackson.

Both officers were treated at the hospital and released a short time later. In addition to his original charge - which hasn't yet been released - CSPD says Jackson is now charged with second degree assault on a peace officer.