Art Festival in Manitou Springs showcases Southern Colorado talent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Commonwheel Art Festival is celebrating 48 years of fine art and original music in Manitou Springs.

The annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival works to showcase all Colorado talent, but also targets Southern Colorado artists.

This annual celebration of original fine art and contemporary crafts is held at the Manitou Springs Memorial Park. This family-friendly juried art festival features art shopping, tasty food, original music, and art-related activities for kids as well.

Sculptors, jewelers, potters, photographers, glass artists, painters, and more are coming from all over Colorado and neighboring states to share their creations with art-appreciating visitors. At this art festival, people have the chance to meet the artists and talk to them about their work before taking the art home. Local musicians have been performing music all weekend.

Free shuttles will make stops at all the Metro Bus stops, along Manitou Avenue and El Paso Boulevard.

For more on the festival click here.