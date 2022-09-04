Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans gathered around Bessemer Park in Pueblo on Sunday to celebrate the 55th annual Fiesta Day. The event is held every September, on the Sunday before Labor Day.

Fiesta Day is a day to celebrate and honor the Hispanic and Latino culture throughout the state of Colorado.

The event began with an outdoor Mariachi Mass where a band played traditional Mexican music throughout the ceremony. It was followed by a parade consisting of local schools, businesses, bands, dancers, awards and the Fiesta Day Queen and Court.

"Here in Pueblo we have a large Hispanic, Latina, Latino, Chicano x population," Fiesta Day Queen Lexi Williams said. "I believe Fiesta Day is a day we can really showcase our heritage, showcase our culture, and show that we're proud. I feel like this is the one day of the year that our community can come together and enjoy not only the mariachi mass beforehand but also the parade and all the festivities after."

In addition, the event showcases a traditional Mexican rodeo, musical performances, food, and decorations.

Attendees come year after year to celebrate the love of culture.

"I think it's good role modeling for the younger children and it's just a lot of fun," attendee Christine Larsen said.

The annual Fiesta Day Queen is named every year in June as a role model to keep traditions alive through younger generations.

"I was born and raised in Pueblo and for me Fiesta Day has always been such a big tradition growing up seeing the Fiesta Day Queens," Williams said. "I've always aspired to be just like them, and for me it's about being a role model to those younger girls and being able to make that impact on my community."

Organizers tell KRDO performers from across the state of Colorado, New Mexico, and Mexico travel to Pueblo every year to participate in the celebration.