UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Saturday that it had approved the Pfizer vaccine for used in people age 12 an older after finding it was both safe and effective. The agency authorized the Moderna vaccine last month. The government will offer the vaccine to everyone 50 and over, as well as frontline healthcare workers and other groups considered to be particularly at risk of serious illness as the National Health Service prepares for a surge in infections this winter.

