Team USA Jump Rope National Team members will perform at the Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The World Jump Rope Championship will be held in 2023 in Colorado Springs at Ed Robson Arena.

Four Team USA Jump Rope National Team members from Idaho Falls, Idaho, were in the Ed Robson Arena today to demonstrate their skills.

City of Colorado Springs

The athletes Seth Ingram, a five-time world champion, Hailee Ward, Alix Beattie, and Preston Ballard – will perform at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Labor Day Liftoff in Memorial Park. Their demonstration will give attendees an up-close look at the dynamic performances coming to Robson Arena this summer.

City of Colorado Springs

“We are very proud to welcome the World Jump Rope Championship to Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers who joined International Jump Rope Union President Shaun Hamilton and other local leaders including Lesley Irvine, Colorado College athletic director; Megan Leatham, Colorado Springs Sports Corporation president and CEO; and Doug Price, Visit COS president & CEO at Friday’s event. “I am in awe of the level of talent that these incredible athletes have, and this is going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

The championship will feature 3,000 participants, including athletes, coaches, and officials, from more than 30 countries. Championship events include a Double Dutch contest, urban culture fuses with acrobatics, dance, and music; Single Rope and Double Dutch Speed, the fastest jumpers alive; and single rope and Double Dutch Freestyle, acrobatics with skill combinations.