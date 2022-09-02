State to auction occupation-themed license plates to benefit Coloradans with disabilities

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- To celebrate Labor Day and the hard work of Colorado's workforce, the Polis-Primavera Administration announced Friday plans to auction off the rights to 40 occupation-themed official State of Colorado license plate configurations.

A release from the Lt. Governor's Office said the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will be used to fund grants for disability application assistance as well as new programs aimed at increasing the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.

“We are proud to celebrate hardworking Coloradans and the strong Colorado workforce while supporting transformative programs that benefit Coloradans with disabilities as we continue to build a Colorado for all,” said Lieutenant Governor Primavera.

Configurations available in the auction include AV8OR, BARBER, CODER, EXCAV8R, LINEMAN, MEDIC, REAL8R, and RN4U.

Individuals can bid on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plate at a later date. The auction winners also have the right to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future. Individuals are responsible for paying all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background if they do not want the standard white and green license plate.

You can bid on these license plate configurations here: https://www.coloradoplates.org/

Bidding will be open until 8 p.m. on Sept. 7.