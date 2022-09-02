Instagram offering more tools to limit sensitive content for teen accounts

NATIONWIDE (KRDO) -- Instagram will begin encouraging teen users to adopt stricter Sensitive Content Control features for their accounts.

Meta

The social media platform will begin launching prompts for existing users under the age of 16 to select the "Less" option instead of the default "Standard". The "Less" option will be the default state for new users under the age of 16.

Meta, which owns Instagram, says the Sensitive Content Control feature will make it more difficult for young people to encounter potentially sensitive posts or accounts across the platform. This feature extends to searches, Reels, feed and Suggested Accounts recommendations.

Instagram will also begin prompting users to review their preexisting settings, including controlling who can share their original content, who can contact them, and what content they can view on their feed. Teen users can also manage how much time they spend on the platform.

To view your Sensitive Content Control, do the following steps:

Go to your profile Tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner of the app Tap Account Tap Sensitive Content Control. From there, users can decide whether to keep the default setting (which is "Standard" for users over the age of 16), to see "More", or to see "Less" sensitive content.

Instagram also offers other tools, including Comment Control, Restrict, Block, or Mute. You can read more about Sensitive Content Control here.