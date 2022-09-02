Gas prices continue downward trend heading into Labor Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is some good news for anyone hitting the road this holiday weekend.

Gas prices are continuing their downward trend across the country and here at home in Colorado.

The national average price is now $3.80 per gallon. One month ago, that number was $4.18.

Colorado's average is even lower than the national average, at $3.74.

In Colorado Springs, the average is even lower at $3.68. If you're willing to look around town, you might even find gas for quite a bit lower than that. Cough, Rudy's BBQ, cough, cough.