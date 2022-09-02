Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:51 PM
Published 1:45 PM

Gas prices continue downward trend heading into Labor Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is some good news for anyone hitting the road this holiday weekend.

Gas prices are continuing their downward trend across the country and here at home in Colorado.

The national average price is now $3.80 per gallon. One month ago, that number was $4.18.

Colorado's average is even lower than the national average, at $3.74.

In Colorado Springs, the average is even lower at $3.68. If you're willing to look around town, you might even find gas for quite a bit lower than that. Cough, Rudy's BBQ, cough, cough.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content