Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022.

COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights representing 4% of COS' current traffic. While they are disappointed in Frontier's departure, they remain hopeful for Frontier's return in time to COS.

Customers that have a flight after November 4 on Frontier are told to watch for an email for a message from Frontier regarding their flight.

Frontier said that they may return in the future.

We periodically review and update our routes based on demand, seasonality, and other factors. We continue to offer service to a wide range of destinations throughout the U.S. and internationally from Denver. We value our partnership with Colorado Springs Municipal Airport and will continue to evaluate a potential return at some point in the future. Jennifer F. de la Cruz

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

COS says that Frontier Airlines Customer Questions phone number is (602) 333-5925.