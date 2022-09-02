Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs says its staff are now attending to 10 sets of twins in its NICU ward.

A spokesperson for the hospital says this is a new record high. This breaks the previous record of seven twins at the facility that was broken earlier this week.

“In my 30-plus years of nursing, I have never seen anything like this,” said Kathie Seerup, chief nursing officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. “I’ve worked at hospitals with larger NICUs and even there I’ve never seen so many twins at a single time. It’s really unheard of, but one of the sweetest things I’ve seen in my career.”

The twins were born between June and August. One set was born in June, one set in July and eight sets were born in August.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs has 50 beds in its NICU ward. Twenty of those beds are now being occupied by the sets of twins.