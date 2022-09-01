Skip to Content
Published 3:42 PM

Three lanes on SB I-25 are closed due to an accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has the three left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149 - Woodmen Road.

CDOT says that slower speeds are advised.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) confirmed that a person was down in the road. A car stopped to avoid them, and they were rear-ended causing a chain-reaction accident that involved several vehicles. There is no word on that person's condition

Officials are asking people to use an alternate route.

As of 5:50 p.m., all lanes have been opened again.

