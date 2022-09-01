Select Circle K fuel locations offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022, drivers will save 40 cents on each gallon of gas at participating Circle K locations across the country.

Our partners at 9News in Denver say that Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices.

There is no limit on how many gallons you can get at the discounted price.

To find the nearest participating location, visit the company's website here.