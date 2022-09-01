Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office attemping to identify suspected car thieves

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspected car thieves.

The two people seen above are the individuals in question.

No information regarding the suspected auto theft has been released.

If you recognize the individuals shown above, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or report online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

