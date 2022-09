PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, Aug. 26, two people were found dead inside their home in the 100 block of Kingsley Ave. in Pueblo.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified those two people as 30-year-old Nolan Guthrie and 36-year-old Rhonda Pate.

The coroner said both Guthrie and Pate died as a result of gunshot wounds.

According to police, Pate's death is being investigated as a homicide, Guthrie's as a suicide.