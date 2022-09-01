Skip to Content
Great horned owl rescued in Monument is heading to rehab

Great Horned Owl
CPW
Great Horned Owl

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a great horned owl was rescued in Monument.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the owl was found near a trail. Its injuries are unknown at this time but it is headed to rehab for an assessment.

CPW said these large, predatory birds can grow to have a wingspan of 4.5 feet.

