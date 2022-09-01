Skip to Content
Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in northeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the victim was crossing near the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck them.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was arrested and is now charged with vehicular homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO for the latest information.

