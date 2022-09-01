CPW lifts voluntary afternoon fishing closures on rivers across southwest region

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Voluntary afternoon fishing closures that were in place across the southwest region have been lifted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) as of Sept. 1.

Afternoon fishing closures had previously been in place on the Animas River through Durango, Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir, San Juan River through Pagosa Springs, and on Tomichi Creek through the Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area near Gunnison.

CPW said cooler temperatures and monsoon rains have improved conditions for fish in these streams.

Afternoon closures are put in place when water levels are low and temperatures are high. Under these conditions, fish are more stressed and it is difficult to catch and release them safely.

“We would like to thank anglers across the region for respecting the voluntary closures during the hottest days of the summer when water temperatures surpassed 71 degrees and flows were low,” said CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist John Alves. “Our aquatics team has reviewed the trend in flows and temperatures over the last couple of weeks. With the recent rains and cooler air temperatures observed, we have seen increased flows and temperatures declining below 71 degrees.”

CPW said that while the voluntary afternoon closures have been lifted, flows on the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir remain well below average. Anglers are advised to use their best judgment while fishing this area.