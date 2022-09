COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun.

The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out.

CSFD says that smoke conditions are still present.

According to CSFD, ventilation and overhaul are being accomplished. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area.