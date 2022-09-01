Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit hosting events throughout the Labor Day weekend

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit launched in the spring of 2022.

The circuit connects five historic opera houses located in Aspen (Wheeler Opera House), Central City (Central City Opera House), Leadville (Tabor Opera House), Ouray (Wright Opera House), and Telluride (Sheridan Opera House).

Throughout the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the circuit will be hosting fun events and offering tours of the historic opera houses.

For more information about the Colorado Historic Opera House Circuit, visit ColoradoOperaHouses.com.

Labor Day weekend events include:

Tabor Opera House, Leadville, Colo. - Cowboy Poetry and Boogie-Shaking Music, on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. Opens with “contemporary cowboy” from Jake Riley, who has performed in 11 states, including three times at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev. The Vail Valley Band has performed country, classic rock, pop, jazz, folk, classical, and even showtunes all over the nation and all over the world. This event is a fundraiser for the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.

- Cowboy Poetry and Boogie-Shaking Music, on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. Opens with “contemporary cowboy” from Jake Riley, who has performed in 11 states, including three times at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev. The Vail Valley Band has performed country, classic rock, pop, jazz, folk, classical, and even showtunes all over the nation and all over the world. This event is a fundraiser for the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. Sheridan Opera House, Telluride, Colo. - Telluride Film Festival takes place Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5, at the Sheridan Opera House. Called “not just a picture show,” the Telluride Film Festival is tributes to luminaries who've propelled the medium forward; it is candid discussions with a film’s creator or the historian who champions it; it is meeting filmmakers; it is engaging in lively debate with every manner of film lover in the summer sun of a Colorado afternoon, always minutes away from a new exhibition.

- Telluride Film Festival takes place Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5, at the Sheridan Opera House. Called “not just a picture show,” the Telluride Film Festival is tributes to luminaries who've propelled the medium forward; it is candid discussions with a film’s creator or the historian who champions it; it is meeting filmmakers; it is engaging in lively debate with every manner of film lover in the summer sun of a Colorado afternoon, always minutes away from a new exhibition. Wright Opera House, Ouray, Colo. - The play "Time Flies" takes place Thursday, Sept. 1, through Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. nightly. The Open House Theatricals returns to Ouray with this series of short comic vignettes from playwright David Ives. Ives is a contemporary American playwright whose plays are notable for their verbal dexterity, theatrical invention, and quirky humor. In the title work, two houseflies try to make the most out of their brief time on earth.

Labor Day weekend guided tours include: