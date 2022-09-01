Colorado Department of Education announces finalists for Teacher of the Year
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced the seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition.
The winner will be announced by the end of October.
A statement from the CDE said each year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program recognizes an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire teaching profession in Colorado.
The winner will be Colorado’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.
For more information on the program, visit Colorado Teacher of the Year
The finalists for the Colorado Teacher of the Year 2023 award are:
- Jimmy Day – East Middle School, Aurora Public Schools
Jimmy Lee Day II is the band director at East Middle School in Aurora, where he teaches sixth through eighth-grade instrumental music. During his 13 years as an educator, Day has rebuilt three band programs in urban areas, including in Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools in Tennessee, where he lived before moving to Colorado.
- Tobias DeHerrera – Mountain View Core Knowledge School, Fremont RE-1
Tobias DeHerrera is an energetic and enthusiastic educator with 20 years of teaching experience. He has taught first grade at Mountain View Core Knowledge School in Canon City for six years. DeHerrera began his career as a paraprofessional at Manassa Elementary School before starting his first teaching position at Washington/Peakview School in Walsenburg, where he has taught kindergarten for two years and first grade for 11 years.
- Whitney Gaskill – Silverton School, San Juan School District 1
Whitney Gaskill teaches a combined class of fourth and fifth grade at Silverton School, where she recently completed her ninth year in the classroom. Gaskill has a particular passion for project-based and service learning. In 2021, her class won the United Launch Alliance’s Student Payload Competition for designing an Astronaut Art Pack to help space travelers with their mental health.
- Theresa James – Vista Ridge High School, District 49
Theresa James teaches ninth through 12th grade in multiple social studies classes at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs. James has been awarded the Boettcher Foundation Teacher Recognition Award in 2022, the 2012 Distinguished Teacher award from the National Council for Geographic Education, and The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs Diamond Award in 2010. James prioritizes social-emotional learning in her classes by incorporating service learning to emphasize the importance of community involvement.
- Paulina Lerma - Green Valley Elementary, Denver Public Schools
Paulina Lerma was recently an English Language Acquisition – Spanish teacher at Green Valley Elementary in Denver. Lerma is a bilingual Latina leader committed to culturally responsive teaching and equitable practices. She builds strong relationships with students and families to develop students’ leadership capacities. Since applying and being considered for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year, Lerma has accepted a position as the assistant principal at South High School in Denver Public Schools. Because she is no longer a full-time classroom teacher, Lerma is unable to be named the sole finalist for the award.
- Rocio Meli – Castle Rock Middle School, Douglas County School District
Rocio Meli teaches seventh and eighth grade Spanish and eighth grade English language development at Castle Rock Middle School. She also teaches a specialized class called InnoV8, in which students engage in the design-thinking process to give back to people in need. Meli is passionate about helping students become bilingual and learn to appreciate the cultures and values of people worldwide.
- Scott Wheeler – Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School, Poudre School District RE-1
Scott Wheeler is the choir and drama teacher at Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School in Fort Collins. A fifth-generation Colorado native, Wheeler grew up in the district in which he has taught for 25 years. His Kinard choirs have performed at Colorado Rockies and Eagles games, the Colorado Senate chambers, the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, the Windy City Choral Festival in Chicago, and at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Wheeler has helped open two schools in his tenure as a music teacher, Traut Core Knowledge Elementary School in 1997 and Kinard Core Knowledge Junior High in 2005. In addition to teaching, Wheeler performs as a semi-professional musician, actor, and narrator around the United States and in Europe as a singer and French hornist.