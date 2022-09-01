Colorado Department of Education announces finalists for Teacher of the Year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced the seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition.

The winner will be announced by the end of October.

A statement from the CDE said each year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program recognizes an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire teaching profession in Colorado.

The winner will be Colorado’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

For more information on the program, visit Colorado Teacher of the Year

The finalists for the Colorado Teacher of the Year 2023 award are: