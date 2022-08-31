Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office continues search for stolen semi-truck

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is still looking for a semi-truck that was stolen in the county in July of this year.

The PCSO said the truck has a distinct paint job, with purple fenders and purple flames on the hood.

The license plate for the truck is 234XWA.

If you see the truck, call the Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Article Topic Follows: News
Pueblo
Pueblo Crime
Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

