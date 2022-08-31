Doctor encourages people to get updated COVID-19 booster shots if recommended by CDC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated covid-19 booster shots.

It's the first time the updated vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the country.

This means that shots could be administered to those eligible soon if it is recommended and signed off by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

El Paso County says they've already placed orders for these vaccines should they be approved by the CDC.

Dr. Michael Roshon, Vice President of Physician Residencies and Research Operations at Centura Health, believes the safest way to protect yourself is to get the newest booster if approved on Thursday.

"I think the key thing to understand is that COVID is constantly changing and the original virus that we saw back then in 2020 is not the virus people are getting infected with right now," added Dr. Roshon.

The bivalent vaccines contain both the original vaccine and one that aims to target both BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.

"What that will do is produce more specific antibodies that help you fight these omicron variants and we have very good data from antibody trials that shows that it does exactly that," added Dr. Roshon.

Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for those 12 and older, while the Moderna vaccine is intended for those 18 and older.

Still, the updated vaccines are not a replacement for primary doses.

One should still wait two months after their last vaccine dose before getting this updated booster shot.

"This is just going to be a bit more specific to the omicron, hopefully to give you a boost in your antibodies to help you not get infected this winter season where people are more indoors more often," added Dr. Roshon.

According to the FDA, the original vaccines as booster doses will not be used for individuals ages 12 and older now that the updated shots have been authorized.

The new boosters are expected to roll out to the public after labor day weekend, but again the CDC has to sign off on them Thursday before clinics are allowed to administer the vaccine.