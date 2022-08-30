Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says an automobile crash in southwestern Iran has killed at least 16 people. The Tuesday crash happened as a truck hit a minibus that was carrying laborers on the road linking the city of Shushtar with the city of Dezful in Khuzestan province. The report also said eight people were injured in this incident and transferred to local hospitals. It was the latest deadly crash in Iran, which has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.