Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and Ukrainian claims of new attacks on Russian positions is feeding speculation that a counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war has started. The British defense ministry said that as of early Monday “several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across southern Ukraine.” Meanwhile, a U.N. nuclear watchdog team has arrived in Kyiv and is further preparing a mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic plant from a nuclear catastrophe.

