Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has arrived in Taiwan for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. plant being built in the state. He is traveling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce president and the head of the state’s economic development agency. Ducey is to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, business leaders and university representatives in the semiconductor industry. He’s the second U.S. governor to visit Taiwan this month.

By HUIZHONG WU and JOE McDONALD Associated Press

