Uber-like lawn care app launching in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting landscaping or lawn care done in Colorado Springs is now as easy as lifting a finger.

A new Uber-like lawn care app is launching in the area this week.

The app, GreenPal, allows homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and needs. Once listed, lawn care professionals can bid on the properties, then homeowners select who they want to work with.

When the professional has completed the work, a time-stamped photo of the yard is sent to the homeowner who can then pay via the app.

You can find more information on GreenPal in Colorado Springs here.

