Switching to healthier mindsets and watching health risks for ‘More Herbs, Less Salt Day’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, August 29 is nationally recognized as More Herbs, Less Salt Day. Nutritionists say this day is meant to be educational and encourage people to make steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates that Americans consume a third more sodium than the daily recommendation.

Nutritionists say many shelved sauces and dressings have added ingredients to preserve shelf life. Typically, they are packed with salt or sugar. There are many alternative options to deliciously season food with little to no salt.

According to the FDA, the average person should consume no more than 2,300 MG of sodium in one day. That's equivalent to one teaspoon of table salt. Nutritionist Tamara John recommends seasoning with herbs in place of salt to get the same savory taste.

“Herbs are wonderful," John said. "One thing you can do is choose a packed, salt-free seasoning.”

A lot of the time what is in packages is fresher than what might be in a jar. It's also important to look at brands that have more whole food ingredients listed. But it’s always important to read the label.

Health experts say making homemade, the fresh sauce is always the healthiest choice.

"With fresh, you can dry what you don’t use immediately. There are a lot of recipes online that you can put together a seasoning that you like. That way if one particular herb isn’t personally appealing you can just leave that out.”

Looking at the serving size is also important, as many people can unknowingly over-serve themselves which can raise the sodium level. John says when looking at a nutrition label, a gage of about 5% of sodium as a daily recommended value is ideal. But it depends on the person.

John says pesto is an excellent low-sodium choice as a seasoning and sauce.

“If you think about all that basil and cilantro that you put in making a pesto. You’re getting a lot of nutrients, chlorophyll, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and making it salt-free. You’ve got a superfood. You can use that as a marinade on pork chops or chicken. You can do that on pasta or rice.”

When making a homemade sauce or seasoning, choosing ingredients is important. Fresh ingredients always pack the most flavor.

“Right now dill is in season, basil is in season, thyme is in season, oregano. They tend to give more of the savory flavor. So that can work really well."

If fresh isn't possible, frozen foods will have a lower sodium value than canned. Frozen vegetables tend to be frozen at the peak of ripeness or freshness. Which makes them more nutrient-dense and flavorful.

