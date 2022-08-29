Gov. Polis appoints new District Attorney to 12th Judicial District

SAN LUIS VALLEY -- Monday, Governor Polis announced the appointment of Anne E. Kelly to serve as the 12 Judicial District Attorney.

The 12th Judicial District includes Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache Counties. These are the counties in and surrounding the San Luis Valley.

According to a release from the Governor's Office, Kelly has extensive legal experience, beginning her career in law nearly 20 years ago. She worked in the private sector and previously served in positions with Colorado’s 18th, 19th, and 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices, focusing on prosecuting domestic violence and trying cases of homicide, sexual assault, fraud, and other crimes.

The panel members that reviewed applications and recommended finalists for the positions include Governor Bill Ritter - former District Attorney in the 2nd Judicial District, Eugene Farish - former District Attorney in the 12th Judicial District (Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache), Stan Garnett - former District Attorney in the 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Cliff Reidel - former District Attorney in the 8th Judicial District (Jackson and Larimer), and Kara Veitch - Chief Legal Counsel to Governor Polis.

Kelly will begin serving in the new position on Sept. 1, 2022.