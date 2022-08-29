Skip to Content
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office conducting extra patrols along school bus routes

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the next several weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office will be conducting extra patrols along school bus routes.

The Sheriff's Office made the announcement on social media, saying they wanted to remind drivers of school bus laws as the school year gets back underway.

If you see a school bus on the road that is displaying flashing red lights, you must stop at least 20 feet prior to reaching the school bus and remain stopped until the lights stop flashing. The only exception is for vehicles traveling on the other side of a divided highway.

