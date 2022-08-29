El Paso County and the Department of Human Services are donating teddy bears
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For National Teddy Bear Day, El Paso County and the Department of Human Services (DHS) are collecting teddy bears to donate.
The teddy bears will be donated to children in DHS.
If you want to participate, you can stop by this week to donate a teddy bear at the Centennial Hall lobby from 8 a.m - 5 p.m.
